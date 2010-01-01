Senior Talent Acquisition Partner

Supercell is growing and by extension so is our Global Recruitment team! We want to level up by inviting 2 Senior Talent Acquisition Partners (Internal title: Recruiter) to join our quest of hiring the best teams.
We’re a team with many skills: We hire talent around the globe, we take candidate experience seriously and we create attractive content to lure in the best talent.
Your core focus is on hiring for Supercell Helsinki but also for roles based in London and other selected countries in Europe. You will be a trusted partner for our hiring managers and teams on everything related to finding and hiring the best talent. You will also be part of the wider Global People Team - together we are here to make Supercell the company where every Supercellian can do the best and most impactful work of their careers.
Perhaps the best thing for you is that you get to directly collaborate with world’s best game developers and other world-class professionals that create, support and market the world’s best games, helping them build and grow their teams to the next level. (Also, they are really good people!)
We're looking for a skilled 360 recruiter. Curiosity, courage, fairness, kindness and having fun are our team values and depict the working environment we also want to offer to our new team members. We are also a pretty easy-going bunch, and you might get lured into a theme party or two (not a requirement, though!).
Responsibilities
Identify and engage with world-class talent for a broad range of positions through different channels, including game development, marketing, engineering, product etc
Partner with hiring managers to define position requirements, craft job descriptions, and build structured interview frameworks, to ensure a fair and effective hiring process
Be a trusted partner for hiring managers and hiring groups, supporting & coaching them to continuously grow as hiring managers
Leverage autonomy and self-direction to manage and prioritize recruitment efforts across multiple roles and teams
Guide candidates through the interview process ensuring “best in class” candidate experience, providing thoughtful and timely feedback
Continuously grow and contribute to a team that is hellbent on building the world’s best Talent Acquisition function for Supercell
Requirements
Direct hands-on recruiting experience within an international in-house environment ( background in games recruitment is considered a plus but not a must)
Experience in hiring for both technical and non-technical roles at all levels
Proven track record in partnering with hiring managers, supporting (and sometimes challenging) them to become even better as hiring managers
Self-motivated with a high level of autonomy and the ability to work with limited oversight—you’ll need to proactively manage priorities and figure things out
Experience with talent acquisition and/or employer branding-related projects is highly preferred (e.g. projects around candidate experience, interview training, tools, DEI hiring etc)
Solid communication skills, and willingness to share and collaborate with others
Strong organizational and project management skills—you’ll be responsible for coordinating hiring processes across multiple roles, including personally scheduling interviews, managing candidate communication, and conducting onsite interviews when needed to ensure a seamless candidate experience.
Sleeves up & hands-on attitude. We don’t have any spectators here.
Excellent English skills
Passion for games
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed.
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it.
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them.
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.