IT Technical Producer

Supercell IT team is looking for a Technical Producer to help manage different types of IT projects and tasks. The Technical Producer would help to manage IT projects inside the team and with outside stakeholders.
This role requires a blend of project management skills and technical expertise to be successful. The person in this role should have good technical skills to understand the project needs, talk with technical people and act as a contributor to some projects. The role requires someone who can navigate a team focused organisation to find the needed stakeholders across the company.
Often our projects start without much definition and the technical producers should be able to facilitate the project going forward. We do not look for long project plans but instead, a drive to finish a project and organise all the needed tasks for successful completion. The IT team projects span sub-teams as well as projects with other teams in the company.
The Supercell IT team consists of 4 different sub-teams: Support, Infrastructure, Collaboration/AV and Remote Operations. The team is mostly located in Helsinki with local team members in San Francisco, London, Shanghai and Seoul. We value self guidance and a drive to improve. The greatest thing we know are happy employees, no matter where they are located. Our goal is to make things as easy as possible for our employees so that they can focus on creating awesome games.
Help drive larger IT projects from initiation to completion
Act as a technical contributor in key projects, providing expertise where required
Coordinate IT projects that involve collaboration across multiple teams inside Supercell as well as sub-teams inside IT (Support, Infrastructure, Collaboration/AV and Remote Operations)
Help with the planning process for IT goals and initiatives
Help document projects and outcomes
Proven experience managing IT projects with a focus on delivering measurable results
Strong technical skills with the ability to contribute as a hands-on team member in IT projects. Relevant skills can be around software development, automation, IT systems, identity platforms (not all skills a requirement but knowledge in some are needed)
Familiarity with IT operations, including infrastructure, support, and collaboration tools.
Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities to manage concurrent projects effectively
Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills to work with diverse teams and stakeholders
Strategic mindset for goal setting and tracking progress against defined objectives
Ability to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic, and international work environment
Automation mindset
Experience from software projects
Experience in goal-setting frameworks such as OKRs
Background in managing cross-functional IT projects
Understanding of agile methodologies and tools for project management
Prior experience in workload optimization and resource allocation
