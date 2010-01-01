Senior Product Designer, Supercell X

Are you excited about the opportunity to delight hundreds of millions of players? Do you enjoy going back and forth between a strategic product roadmap and the actual nitty gritty details of creating an attractive, memorable and visually incomparable user experience? See chaos as an opportunity to stand out?
You could be the Senior Product Designer we are looking for!
Supercell Experience (Supercell X) is our cross-game platform consisting of Supercell ID, Supercell Store and Supercell.com, with an aim to deliver exceptional experiences and value to all our players. Our players are at the center of our product strategy. We believe that an amazing player experience is the key to our success.
In this role, you will define and shape the user experience within and between the various Supercell products and the overarching player experience of Supercell X. You will be responsible for designing best-in-class user experience for our products and shipping them with our development teams in a very hands-on manner. This is an unique opportunity to work on some of the most recognizable mobile games in the world and to shape our cross-game experience.
Responsibilities
Focus on creating new player facing services within Supercell ID, Supercell Store and supercell.com.
Work on creating and refining the holistic Supercell Experience. Understand what our players want and need, and serve them in the best possible ways across all our services.
Create outstanding designs with a focus on visual excellence.
Work together with the game teams and other stakeholders to establish a roadmap, then work on crafting the designs of our products hands-on, in collaboration with our internal teams as well as external partners.
Requirements
Extensive prior experience in product design, including the ability to produce visually polished experiences. Please submit a portfolio that reflects your ability to deliver designs that make consumers excited.
Prior experience from either free-to-play mobile games, large-scale consumer services or large-scale e-commerce services is required.
Demonstrated ability to drive results in a collaborative environment across many autonomous cross-functional teams and functions, including product development, operations, and marketing.
Proactive doer with an attitude to work on what’s most impactful, including striking the right balance between the short-term and the long-term.
Strong commercial judgment with ability to combine qualitative and quantitative data points to make data-informed decisions.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
