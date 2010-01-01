Senior VFX Artist, Brawl Stars

We are looking for an experienced Senior VFX Artist to join the Brawl Stars team!
In this role, you will focus on creating engaging VFX for our brawlers, skins, and UI. While you will create some VFX yourself, a significant portion of the work is handled by our external artists due to the large volume of content required for each update. Your primary responsibility will be to provide these artists with clear direction and feedback, ensuring the VFX aligns with the game's narrative, aesthetics, and gameplay objectives. Overall, we’re looking for a strong communicator who takes ownership, is passionate about our games, and strives for continuous improvement in both quality and performance.
We pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality, and focus put into every aspect of our work. Be it the games themselves or how we present them to our players – we are passionate about not compromising on quality ever and choosing a long-term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with internal and external VFX artists to create high-quality VFX for brawlers, skins, and UI.
Design and implement VFX from concept to final execution.
Create 2D/3D assets for projectiles and effects.
Optimize and manage VFX resources effectively to maintain performance standards.
Support related areas, such as UI, 2D animation, and other VFX-related tasks.
Requirements
Proven experience in creating high-quality, stylized 2D VFX.
Proficiency with VFX particle editors.
Excellent understanding of the relationship between VFX and gameplay.
Experience with Adobe Animate and Adobe Photoshop, especially for sequence drawings and key animations.
Basic skills in related areas, such as 2D/3D art, 3D animation, UI design.
Familiarity with 2D skeletal animation and basic knowledge of Technical Art.
A collaborative mindset, with the ability to give and receive constructive feedback, fostering a positive and creative work environment.
Strong communication and documentation skills to ensure clarity and alignment across teams and external collaborators.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.