We are looking for a Total Rewards Lead to join us. We’re laser focused on making sure each Supercellian has the best experience and is supported in the best way possible, and total rewards is no exception. Join us and help us design, build and run the best Total Rewards programs and benefits in our industry, supporting the craftspersons who create, support and market the worlds’ best mobile games played by millions across the globe.
You will be responsible for all of Supercell's compensation, benefits and equity programs. You will report to the Chief People Officer [Internal title: Head of People] based in Helsinki, but you will be responsible for our global efforts in total rewards, and you will be leading a team of two. You will work closely with the People Partners, Recruitment Partners, Leads and the CFO and Finance teams, making sure we have the best and most equitable rewards in the industry, which also help us attract top talent. We have a great global team with lots of ideas and plans on how to improve and support everyone. Your experience and input will be of great importance. We believe the best teams create the best games, and our team is committed to making Supercell the best place for all Supercellians.
Responsibilities
Designing and building, as well as improving and running compensation, benefits and equity programs globally, aligned with our company culture and values
Developing efficient and effective ways of working across the organization
Partnering with team leads to help build and improve high performing teams by sparring around performance, rewards and benefits
Partnering and collaborating with the CFO, Finance teams and People Partners to work on the best total rewards projects for every Supercellian
Performing analysis of effectiveness and competitiveness of existing rewards and benefits programs
Analysis, compensation benchmarking, market research and any other creative ways of keeping your finger on the total awards pulse
Running our compensation and equity review process globally
Ensuring we have the tools and resources necessary to manage our benefits administration and communications
Developing necessary policies, procedures, and workflows to maximize efficiency and consistency
Leading a small yet effective Total Rewards team
Strong leadership, communication and collaboration skills
Requirements
+10 years of relevant experience in a similar or progressive senior HR role, at least four years running Total Rewards in mid/large global companies
Leadership skills, and ability to grow and lead your team
Experience setting up or transforming a total rewards function and programs, including shared based compensation
Ability to work effectively in a creative environment. We are not a big corporation with lots of bureaucracy
Having a flexible, improvement mindset, and a genuine interest in your own self-development
Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate complex topics in a way that is easy to understand, in addition to excellent English skills
Analytical skills, you know your way around a spreadsheet and a presentation deck
Organizational and project management skills, attention to detail
Sleeves up & hands on - attitude. We don’t have any spectators here :)
Ideally previous experience working in an international environment
Ideally some experience in performance management and/or employee wellness
A humble and curious approach to life in general
Passion for games
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
How Remote is Remote?
If love can transcend interstellar distances, trust and collaboration can undoubtedly extend across earthly timezones! It just needs tender maintenance, caring kindness and commitment. While we’re happy to help you relocate to one of our home bases, you can indeed elect to be a Supercellian everywhere around the world. Okay, not quite. We currently support remote employment in Finland, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Denmark, and the UK. Your team will want to work alongside you from time to time, so we’ll ask you to spend time at the Helsinki office, too.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
