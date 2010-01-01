Supercell logo
all positions
Shanghai – onsite – full-time, permanent

UI/UX Artist - Senior Level, Project R.I.S.E



We are looking for a passionate and experienced game artist specializing in UI/UX to join our Shanghai Studio.
You will focus on developing game UI/UX for one of our new projects. You will need to be a generalist in the sense that you should be able to independently design, execute, and make your assets work.
At Supercell, we believe that small teams that find a way to work well together have the potential to create memorable games. It’s important that each team member takes pride in their work and knows what it means to take responsibility and deliver quality and fun to players.
As a UI/UX artist at Supercell, you will work closely with game designers, game programmers, and game artists to create interfaces that simplify and communicate gameplay and features. You will also make important decisions about the overall look of the game, take ownership of screen designs, and create UI art elements that enhance player experience and engagement. Your responsibility is to ensure a seamless and easy-to-understand UX flow for our players.
If you find yourself obsessing over UI and UX and believe that small changes to design and interfaces can have a giant impact, we’d love to hear from you.


Responsibilities

  • Develop intuitive UX flows that are aligned with the design of the game

  • Create and implement UI screens and UI art elements

  • Work closely with engineers to ensure UI implementation matches design intent

  • Follow the existing style and collaborate with other UI/UX designers to improve overall quality, and maintain shared assets and design guidelines.

  • Communicate UX vision and design ideas to team members, collaborate to get designs in-game

  • Support the development of the game with any additional skills


Requirements


  • 5+ years of relevant professional experience

  • Proven experience with UI/UX workflows, from early concepts to final implementation

  • Hands-on experience with modern commercial game engines (Unreal Engine preferred)

  • Passionate about UI/UX design and making the best possible user experience for the players

  • Passionate about (mobile) games

  • Proactive doer who takes responsibility and pride in their own work when given the freedom to work independently

  • Strong cross-discipline communication skills

  • Being a great teammate - we believe making games is a team sport


Nice to Have

  • Experience with UI animation or VFX





Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More


About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More


The Shanghai studio
As Supercell’s first international game development studio, the Shanghai studio is one of the most exciting things happening in Supercell and a unique opportunity to join at a relatively early stage to help shape our path. Our vision is to be a world-class international studio, making new global hit games while leveraging the unique advantages of the game development scene in China and broader Asia.


You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More


You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More


This position is in Shanghai, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Shanghai is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.


Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.


And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)

Interested?
Then just apply here

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

Valid field name icon
invalid field name icon
Valid field phone icon
invalid field phone icon
Valid field email icon
invalid field email icon
We accept PDF, DOC, DOCX, JPG and PNG files.

We at Supercell collect your application data to manage and plan our recruitment activities globally. In the unhappy event that you don’t get selected, we will store your details for future opportunities. If you do not wish to be contacted in the future, please let us know.