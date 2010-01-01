Licensing Director, Consumer Products

At Supercell, our games have been downloaded billions of times and are loved by hundreds of millions of players every month. Our mission? To have our games played by as many people as possible—and remembered forever. To get there, we’re building iconic global franchises that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s most beloved brands.
Our Entertainment & Partnerships (E&P) team is at the forefront of this mission—expanding the reach and emotional resonance of our IP through strategic content and licensing partnerships. We're building a long-term entertainment engine that attracts new fans and deepens engagement with existing ones.
We’re looking for a hands-on Licensing Director to play a pivotal role in shaping and scaling Supercell’s consumer products business. This is a highly strategic role, but also deeply operational—perfect for someone who thrives in flat, high-ownership environments and is excited to personally drive both the vision and the execution. You’ll lead our global network of licensing agents and cultivate partnerships that bring the Supercell universe to life through high-quality, fan-loved products around the world.
What You’ll Do
Shape Strategy: Co-develop licensing strategies across key product categories and global markets that elevate our IP and delight our fans.
Lead Agency Partnerships: Work hand-in-hand with our licensing agents to build regional go-to-market plans, oversee day-to-day execution, and ensure they have the tools and visibility needed to succeed.
Drive Brand Collaborations: Lead outreach, negotiations, and execution of brand and promotional partnerships that amplify our brand equity.
Represent Supercell: Provide strategic direction at industry trade shows, summits, and events to enhance our licensing presence and uncover new opportunities.
Develop Killer Materials: Craft impactful presentations, pitch decks, and business updates that empower licensees and agents with compelling storytelling and insights.
Grow the Pipeline: Build and maintain a strong forward-looking pipeline of opportunities across licensees, retailers, and strategic partners.
Collaborate Across Supercell: Partner with teams across Legal, Game Teams, BD, Finance, Regional Marketing, Comms, and Community to align and drive business outcomes.
Champion Quality: Help ensure every product and partnership delivers exceptional quality and reflects the creativity and values of Supercell.
What We’re Looking For
12+ years of licensing and consumer products experience, ideally with character-driven or entertainment IP across global markets.
Deep knowledge of the licensing ecosystem—including corporate and entertainment licensing, sales, marketing, and/or brand strategy.
A strategic operator who’s also hands-on, equally comfortable setting vision and jumping into the details.
Proven track record of building and nurturing strong business relationships.
Excellent communication, presentation, and organizational skills.
Passion for games and gaming culture is a strong plus.
Work Style & Travel Expectations
Hybrid in Los Angeles: This role is based out of our Manhattan Beach office, with an expectation to be onsite at least 2 days per week to collaborate closely with our Entertainment & Partnerships team, participate in creative working sessions, and connect in-person with partners and peers.
Global Travel (~25%): This is a globally connected role. You should be comfortable with international travel (~25%) to meet with Supercell teams in Helsinki and around the world, attend industry events, and engage directly with licensing agents, partners, and retailers across key markets.
Why You’ll Love It Here
This isn’t just a job—it’s a unique opportunity to be a part of the global expansion of Supercell’s consumer products business and bring our worlds to life beyond the screen. You’ll shape strategy, manage a network of best-in-class licensing agents, and build a scalable foundation for how our IP shows up in the real world—through products fans love and moments they’ll remember.
If you're passionate about licensing, operational excellence, and building beloved global IP through thoughtful partnerships and world-class execution, we’d love to hear from you.
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $156,000 – $234,000 your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
