Senior Mobile Application Developer, Supercell ID

We’re looking for an experienced Senior Mobile Application Developer to join our in-house Supercell ID product team. The team is developing Supercell’s direct-to-player infrastructure and services, in which the Supercell ID identity platform is a core component. Supercell ID links all our games and web services together with the players through a secure account system and loyalty features, aligning with Supercell’s mission of “creating great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever”.
We’re seeking a mobile application developer with extensive experience in C++ to contribute to the development of our client SDK, which runs across all Supercell games and hundreds of millions of mobile devices. The UI in our SDK is built with Dart using Flutter, and it integrates into various game engines across different platforms, ultimately reaching players around the world.
You’ll contribute to the product vision for Supercell ID, design and implement new features, and maintain the existing SDK and infrastructure, taking full ownership alongside a small, empowered team. With that ownership comes both the credit for success and accountability for failure. You’ll choose your own tools, build scalable, secure, and maintainable software, and work across a broad spectrum of technical challenges. Security is a critical concern at our scale, and we value a proactive approach to identifying and mitigating risks. Unlike large tech companies, we don’t have all the building blocks in place, so you’ll have the opportunity to influence core architecture and implementation choices. A strong entrepreneurial, collaborative, and continuous improvement mindset is key to thriving in our environment.
You’ll also collaborate closely with the entire Supercell X team and key stakeholders; including game teams, operations, and support - to deliver a cohesive and engaging player experience across all touch-points and channels.
While a background in game development isn’t necessary, hands-on experience with building consumer-facing or entertainment-focused apps and services is highly valued.
Responsibilities
Maintaining and improving the client SDK
Technical design and implementation of the account system and social graph embedded into Supercell games
Actively collaborating with team members and game developers to design great APIs in order to clarify and define concepts, use cases and requirements
Optimizing the client SDK for performance and memory efficiency
Requirements
Proven knowledge of C++ and native development for Android and iOS
A solid understanding of how modern mobile OS work — processes, threads, static and dynamic linkages etc.
Deep understanding of mobile platforms with a meticulous approach to implementing UI that aligns with design specs and delivers a high-quality user experience in collaboration with UX designers
Proficiency in integrating with backend APIs and services. Ability to coordinate with backend engineers, defining API requirements and troubleshooting integration issues.
Passion and commitment to the product as well as enthusiasm towards games in general is very welcome!
Bonus points
While expertise in Flutter and Dart is advantageous, we are open to individuals who demonstrate the ability to quickly learn and engage with Flutter development
Experience with CMake, graphics programming and signing tools
Knowledge of on-device and other debugging methods
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.