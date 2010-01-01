We are looking for an experienced Senior Frontend Engineer to join the Chronos Team at Supercell. The team builds LiveOps tools for Supercell game teams, which our games use to do live operations and manage in-game content. This is crucial for our games to keep them fresh and interesting for our players. You develop our in-house React applications and you are able to contribute to their respectful backends written in TypeScript and Java.
You are able to design and implement complex React based web applications. You can identify and define new features and incorporate them into our application’s user interface in a coherent way. You would love to interact with our game teams. You enjoy working with the end users to identify new possibilities, collect feedback and clarify options while keeping priorities and time schedules in your mind.
We aim to design long-term solutions that are flexible, scalable, secure, and yet only require minimal maintenance. An engineer able to build such systems should have extensive technical expertise, ability to work independently, and commitment to follow through on big ideas.
We offer you a chance to join a company where we believe that talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or complicated processes. We believe that development is a team sport and we work together to achieve the best results. All of us have a genuine chance to contribute to the making of the world’s best mobile games. We believe in each other’s skills and value each other’s work. If these are values that you are passionate about, then you might just be the person we are looking for.
Responsibilities
Design, implementation, and maintenance of our in-house tools
Take ownership of our tools user interface design and implementation, based on feature requests and user feedback
Contribute to our Java based backends when implementing new features
Work closely with our game teams to understand their requirements and to gather feedback
Must have requirements
Excellent frontend programming skills, including JavaScript and TypeScript with React.
Proven experience in designing and implementing browser based user interfaces
Past experience on working with backends (we use Java with an SQL database)
Being passionate and committed to tasks, and in general an autonomous person with high levels of initiative and energy
Ability to manage priorities and tight deadlines with incomplete data
An open and respectful attitude towards others and their work
Located in or willing to relocate to Helsinki
Nice to have requirements
Good knowledge of major cloud computing platforms, containers and serverless technologies
Prior experience in the field of games is a plus but not required as long as you are passionate about games
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.