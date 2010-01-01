Supercell logo
London – onsite – full-time, permanent

Senior UI Artist, London


Squad Busters is on the quest of setting a new standard for success of a Supercell game. If you know anything about our history as game makers, then you know we are setting the highest possible bar.

The ideal addition to the Squad Busters team will step in right away and make big contributions to growing the world of Squad Busters. We’re an organized team looking for passionate people with big ideas. There are definitely hard days, but having this much fun making a game makes it all worth it!
About the Role
Right now we are looking for a passionate and experienced UI Artist to join the Squad Busters team. Your portfolio oozes quality and polish, and indicates a determination to push boundaries and create great art. You enjoy working as part of a team, but are hungry to take responsibility at an individual level.

We feel that talent feeds talent, and that’s why we work together to create the best possible designs. We offer everyone an equal chance to impact the final result. Our teams are small and agile, and we strongly believe in the creative freedom of an artist.

At Supercell you have a chance to join a company of true professionals. We do not believe in unnecessary bureaucracy, nor are there any solo artists. We are all driven and goal-oriented individuals that contribute to a common cause. If these are values that you are passionate about, then you might just be the Artist we are looking for.

Responsibilities

  • Continue the development of the visual style, design and overall look of Squad Busters UI
  • Develop and create UI solutions, both existing and new ones
  • Develop visual concepts and ideas for future updates
  • Understand the Squad Busters audience in order to develop the characters, environments and features they will love

Requirements

  • Proficient in 2D illustration
  • Proven experience of User Interface design
  • Proven experience with Adobe Photoshop (knowledge of Illustrator is a plus)
  • Basic 2D animation skills
  • Demonstrate pride and responsibility in your work when given the freedom to work independently
  • You know how to communicate clearly and thrive on feedback, both giving and receiving it
  • You can spend your first months working from our beautiful HQ in Helsinki, learning our tools, workflows and your colleagues

Just a quick note: since this team is London-based, we'd love for you to spend plenty of time in Helsinki during your first 6 months, especially for onboarding. Don’t worry, Supercell will take care of all the logistics, so you can focus on settling in!


Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More


You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More


You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More


This position is in London, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to London is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.


Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.


And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)



Interested?
Then just apply here

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

